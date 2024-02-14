Search

Daily Horoscope - 14th Feb 2024

08:23 AM | 14 Feb, 2024
Daily Horoscope

Here's free daily horoscope for all zodiac signs, an insights about your thoughts, love life, career, and health.

Aries (March 21- April 19)

Today, you have to take care of your spouse and kids. You should  meet all who were at your nearest as friend or buddy. Be conscious of your health issues. Stay blessed.

Taurus (April 19- May 20)

Today, You have to rethink for quality of your thoughts, the higher purpose of your words and the prophetic nature. Be positive and matured.

Gemini (May 20 - June 21)

This day reminds you to account for creativity and pleasure in life. You need to be encouraging for future ventures.  You have to look for the best workplace instantly. The challenges and crisis may bring you in depression.

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Today, you may find life may seem romantic and pleasant. Start realizing your past mistakes and try to mould yourself according to reference. Focus will help you to achieve all set goals.

Leo (July 22- August 22)

Today, you must continue in serving and helping the suffered humanity. Keep it up the good work for the betterment and prosperity of all mankind. You are serving the masses with real conviction and belief.

Virgo (August 22- September 22)

This day reminds you to challenge all competitors at workplace. Remember you need to be relaxing and composed. Don’t get panic to face any challenging circumstances.

Libra (September 22 - October 23)

Today, always try to rethink and re-count you working for new projects. Start a new venture for securing job. Stay blessed and calm nowadays Try to retain and steadfast at present state.

Scorpio (October 23- November 22)

Today, you have been providing timely and substantial help to all who have been suffering from basic facilities. Its high time to strengthen your belief and conviction.

Sagittarius: (November 22 - December 21)

Today, you must start realizing real and credible help to all who seek your assistance. Your friendly nature and goodness by nature will pay you surprisingly. Life is harsh who make it and believe it but heaven for all who rate it pleasant.

Capricorn: (December 21 - January 19)

Sometimes, you tend to divert from the real focus. Today, you will be feeling depression and frustration for a while. Be positive and practical in terms of setting targets. Guide all who want your insight and guidance.

Aquarius: (January 19 - February 18)

Today, you have to realize your strengths as a performer. It’s high time to accomplish your tasks but be calculated and determined. Plan a dinner outside with friends and family. Change is pivotal for your mindset.

Pisces: (February 18 -20 March) 

This day reminds you to explore hidden and unexplored abilities for future’s competitions. Allah Almighty has blessed you with lots of skills and strengths. Be relaxed and stay co fident

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 14 Feb 2024 forex rates

Pakistani rupee remains under pressure against US dollar in the open market on February 14, 2024 (Wednesday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.4 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 301.5 for buying and 304.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353 for buying, and 356 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.6 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 14 Feb 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.4
Euro EUR 301.5 304.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353 356
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.6 77.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 180 182
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.08 751.08
Canadian Dollar CAD 206.5 208.5
China Yuan CNY 38.84 39.24
Danish Krone DKK 40.38 40.78
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.74 36.09
Indian Rupee INR 3.48 3.59
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 907.43 916.43
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.21 59.81
New Zealand Dollar NZD 171.12 173.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.43 26.73
Omani Riyal OMR 725.67 733.67
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.85 27.15
Swiss Franc CHF 318.94 321.44
Thai Bhat THB 7.93 8.08

