ANP rejected PTI's talks offer, says Mian Iftikhar

As allegations of vote rigging have pushed the country into further chaos after the February 8 general elections in Pakistan, the Awami National Party (ANP) has refused to engage in talks with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

"PTI leader Asad Qaiser contacted us," stated ANP leader Mian Iftikhar Hussain. ''ANP thinks that we were vanquished because of the PTI. The PTI is given the KP government through manipulation."

"In this situation, negotiations with the PTI as a party are not suitable," he stated.

"We [ANP] have announced a protest against rigging in the polls," Hussain stated.

On the other hand, PTI leader Asad Qaiser told reporters outside Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi that Imran Khan has assigned them the duty to hold talks with all political parties.

According to Asad Qaiser, they would get in touch with the nationalist parties, Jamaat-e-Islami, the Awami National Party, the JUI-F and other parties opposing electoral manipulation.