JUI-F rejects election 2024 results, decides to sit in opposition

ISLAMABAD –Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) has rejected results for February 8 general elections, ruling out to make any alliance to become part of the government.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman made the announcement in a press conference, saying his party would sit in opposition in the parliament. “I also invite Nawaz Sharif to sit with us,” he added.

He said his party had rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan’s statement that polls were held in transparent manners.

Stressing that the decision to not become part of the government has been taken by the party’s top committee and not by him, Fazlur Rehman alleged that ECP had been a puppet in hands of the establishment.

“Those who believe elections were fair, they should forge the alliance to form the government,” he said, adding that record rigging was held during general election.

A day earlier, PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif met with Fazlur Rehman at his residence in Islamabad and invited him to join alliance to form the coalition government in the Centre.

During the meeting, the JUI-F chief had reportedly discussed matters related to alleged rigging rigging in the February 8 elections, noting that his party’s mandate was stolen.

Fazlur Rehman had informed Shehbaz Sharif that he would present the proposal before the Majlis-e-Amaila of his party and would inform him about the decision.