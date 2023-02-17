Nida Yasir and Shaista Lodhi to appear on Shoaib Akhtar's show today

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is back to make headlines for all the good reasons. The 47-year-old fast pacer recently announced his OTT platform show, The Shoaib Akhtar Show, which managed to excite his fans and followers all around the world.
Akhtar also announced the release date of the chat show's first episode after releasing teasers. By the number of memes and snippets shared on social media platforms, the Rawalpindi Express's gig seems promising and interesting.
From the teasers circulating online, the former bowler's first guests Nida Yasir and Shaista Lodhi's brain-fading moment as the host asked them a tricky question has been churning out galore memes online.
The show is set to air its first episode on 17th February 2023.
View this post on Instagram
Lodhi and Yasir's hilariously miserable attempt to guess the year when Pakistan won the World Cup shows just how fun the gig will be.
Let the memes begin! pic.twitter.com/QejWZbiLRU— ???????????????????????????? ???????? (@itsmeSehrish) February 14, 2023
On the professional front, Akhtar is considered to be a legendary cricketer and the first bowler to be recorded bowling at 100 miles per hour twice in his career.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|265
|268
|Euro
|EUR
|282.2
|285
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|315
|319
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|72.8
|73.6
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70
|70.7
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180
|184.4
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|700
|700.8
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.48
|38.86
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.78
|39.18
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|34.33
|34.69
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.25
|3.36
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.06
|2.05
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|880.68
|889.68
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62
|62.6
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.41
|172.41
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.53
|26.83
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|700.35
|708.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|74.06
|74.75
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|199
|201
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.97
|26.27
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|292.21
|294.71
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.25
|8.75
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,760.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Karachi
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Islamabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Peshawar
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Quetta
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Sialkot
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Attock
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Gujranwala
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Jehlum
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Multan
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Gujrat
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Nawabshah
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Chakwal
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Hyderabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Nowshehra
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Sargodha
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Faisalabad
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
|Mirpur
|PKR 194,500
|PKR 2,180
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.