Nida Yasir and Shaista Lodhi to appear on Shoaib Akhtar's show today

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is back to make headlines for all the good reasons. The 47-year-old fast pacer recently announced his OTT platform show, The Shoaib Akhtar Show, which managed to excite his fans and followers all around the world.

Akhtar also announced the release date of the chat show's first episode after releasing teasers. By the number of memes and snippets shared on social media platforms, the Rawalpindi Express's gig seems promising and interesting.

From the teasers circulating online, the former bowler's first guests Nida Yasir and Shaista Lodhi's brain-fading moment as the host asked them a tricky question has been churning out galore memes online.

The show is set to air its first episode on 17th February 2023.

Lodhi and Yasir's hilariously miserable attempt to guess the year when Pakistan won the World Cup shows just how fun the gig will be.

On the professional front, Akhtar is considered to be a legendary cricketer and the first bowler to be recorded bowling at 100 miles per hour twice in his career.