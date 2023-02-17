Search

Lifestyle

Nida Yasir and Shaista Lodhi to appear on Shoaib Akhtar's show today

Noor Fatima 03:42 PM | 17 Feb, 2023
Nida Yasir and Shaista Lodhi to appear on Shoaib Akhtar's show today
Source: Shoaib Akhtar (Instagram)

Former Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is back to make headlines for all the good reasons. The 47-year-old fast pacer recently announced his OTT platform show, The Shoaib Akhtar Show, which managed to excite his fans and followers all around the world.

Akhtar also announced the release date of the chat show's first episode after releasing teasers. By the number of memes and snippets shared on social media platforms, the Rawalpindi Express's gig seems promising and interesting.

From the teasers circulating online, the former bowler's first guests Nida Yasir and Shaista Lodhi's brain-fading moment as the host asked them a tricky question has been churning out galore memes online.

The show is set to air its first episode on 17th February 2023.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by UrduFlix (@urduflixofficial)

Lodhi and Yasir's hilariously miserable attempt to guess the year when Pakistan won the World Cup shows just how fun the gig will be.  

On the professional front, Akhtar is considered to be a legendary cricketer and the first bowler to be recorded bowling at 100 miles per hour twice in his career.  

Shoaib Akhtar introduces his OTT platform show

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

Lifestyle

Malala Yousafzai vows to support Afghan and Iranian women

10:30 AM | 17 Feb, 2023

Yasir Hussain's romantic surprise for Iqra Aziz breaks the internet

02:25 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

WATCH – Junaid Khan, Zarnish Khan appear on Mirza Malik show

11:31 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Hira Mani and Ahsan Khan's new BTS video wins over internet

07:35 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Mansha Pasha shares reel about women and their hair struggles

09:50 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Art can unite Pakistan and India, says Shabana Azmi

07:08 PM | 16 Feb, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

Nida Yasir and Shaista Lodhi to appear on Shoaib Akhtar's show today

03:42 PM | 17 Feb, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – February 17, 2023

08:04 AM | 17 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on February 17, 2023 (Friday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 265 268
Euro EUR 282.2 285
UK Pound Sterling GBP 315 319
U.A.E Dirham AED 72.8 73.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 70 70.7
Australian Dollar AUD 180 184.4
Bahrain Dinar BHD 700 700.8
Canadian Dollar CAD 195 197.2
China Yuan CNY 38.48 38.86
Danish Krone DKK 38.78 39.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 34.33 34.69
Indian Rupee INR 3.25 3.36
Japanese Yen JPY 2.06 2.05
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 880.68 889.68
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62 62.6
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.41 172.41
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.53 26.83
Omani Riyal OMR 700.35 708.35
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 74.06 74.75
Singapore Dollar SGD 199 201
Swedish Korona SEK 25.97 26.27
Swiss Franc CHF 292.21 294.71
Thai Bhat THB 8.25 8.75

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs194,500 on Friday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs166,760.

Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs152,862 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 178,290.

Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Karachi PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Islamabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Peshawar PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Quetta PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Sialkot PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Attock PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Gujranwala PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Jehlum PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Multan PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Bahawalpur PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Gujrat PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Nawabshah PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Chakwal PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Hyderabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Nowshehra PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Sargodha PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Faisalabad PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180
Mirpur PKR 194,500 PKR 2,180

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: