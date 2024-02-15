Search

Saboor Aly goes bold and beautiful this Valentine's Day

07:18 PM | 15 Feb, 2024
Saboor Aly goes bold and beautiful this Valentine's Day
Source: Saboor Aly (Instagram)

Saboor Aly and Ali Ansari, a power couple in the Pakistani entertainment industry, continue to enchant fans with their undeniable talent and adorable chemistry. The duo, known for sharing glimpses of their personal life on social media, has become a fan-favourite due to their regular updates.

Having tied the knot in a star-studded wedding, the lovebirds garnered immense love and praise from their followers.

Recently, the celebrity couple delighted fans by sharing endearing pictures from their Valentine's Day celebrations. Aly, in particular, took to social media to showcase the thoughtful gifts, including a gorgeous rose bouquet, she received from Ali Ansari. The duo also treated their followers to a series of adorable pictures from their Valentine's Day dinner date, where they were impeccably twinning in beautiful black outfits.

However, the social media buzz took an interesting turn when fans expressed mixed opinions about Saboor's outfit choice. Her bold ensemble, featuring a fitted black tube top that showcased her midriff, paired with a bedazzled blazer and flared trousers, garnered attention. 

"I still get those butterflies" she captioned the post.

While some praised the bold and fashionable choice, others seemed less impressed.

On the work front, Aly was recently seen in Nanu Aur Main, Fitrat, Mujhay Vida Kar, Parizaad, Sar-e-Rah, Jannat Se Aagay, Mushkil, Nehar, Amanat, Tum Ho Wajah, and Haqeeqat.  

Ansari, on the other hand, was seen in Rang Mehal, Dil Tanha Tanha, Shahrukh Ki Saliyan, and Dil Hi Tou Hai to name a few.

