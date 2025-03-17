Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Dubai’s Most Expensive Number Plate sold for Rs2.66 billion

Dubais Most Expensive Number Plate Sold For Rs2 66 Billion

ABU DHABI – Passion for Exclusive Number Plates goes to next level in Dubai as DD5 was sold for staggering 35 million AED, which is over Rs2.5 billion in Pakistani currency.

The auction started with with a base price of Dh15 million, saw intense bidding from over 20 participants before being won by Muhammad BinGhatti, chairman of Binghatti Holding. The country known for its luxurious and prestige cars witnessed standout moments.

The event was arranged for charity and people raised over Dh83 million, with five premium car plates, contributing significantly. The proceeds will support healthcare projects in underserved communities.

The eye-candy auction also featured exclusive mobile numbers, raising an additional Dh7 million. Muhammad BinGhatti was the largest bidder, securing DD 5 and other plates. The event highlights Dubai’s passion for unique number plates, and a similar auction will take place in Abu Dhabi.

Other notable sales included the number plates DD77, which sold for Dh12.6 million, DD12 at Dh12.8 million, and DD15, which went for Dh9.2 million. The auction also featured a highly sought-after mobile number, 058444444, which sold for Dh1.7 million, becoming the most expensive phone number of the evening.

Pakistan registers most expensive vehicle against Rs90lacs tax in Punjab

Picture of News Desk
News Desk
The writer is a staff member.

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan Today – 17 March 2025 Monday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.10
Euro EUR 304.25 307
UK Pound Sterling GBP 363 366.5
U.A.E. Dirham AED 76.1 76.75
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.7 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 177.5 179.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 741.75 749.75
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.1 197.5
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.9 1.96
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.25 913.75
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 726 734.5
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.18 76.88
Singapore Dollar SGD 211 213
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 311.62 314.37
Thai Baht THB 8.17 8.32
  https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/16-Mar-2025/currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-us-dollar-euro-sar-aed-to-pkr-16-march-2025

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search