ABU DHABI – Passion for Exclusive Number Plates goes to next level in Dubai as DD5 was sold for staggering 35 million AED, which is over Rs2.5 billion in Pakistani currency.

The auction started with with a base price of Dh15 million, saw intense bidding from over 20 participants before being won by Muhammad BinGhatti, chairman of Binghatti Holding. The country known for its luxurious and prestige cars witnessed standout moments.

The event was arranged for charity and people raised over Dh83 million, with five premium car plates, contributing significantly. The proceeds will support healthcare projects in underserved communities.

The eye-candy auction also featured exclusive mobile numbers, raising an additional Dh7 million. Muhammad BinGhatti was the largest bidder, securing DD 5 and other plates. The event highlights Dubai’s passion for unique number plates, and a similar auction will take place in Abu Dhabi.

Other notable sales included the number plates DD77, which sold for Dh12.6 million, DD12 at Dh12.8 million, and DD15, which went for Dh9.2 million. The auction also featured a highly sought-after mobile number, 058444444, which sold for Dh1.7 million, becoming the most expensive phone number of the evening.