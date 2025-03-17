Karachi Cop fired after viral video shows him beating Fruit Seller in Front of Daughter (VIDEO)

KARACHI – A police officer in the port city of Karachi landed in trouble for assaulting a fruit seller, as the incident caused outrage.

The on-duty officer and three of his associates roughed up a street fruit seller in the Shahrah-e-Noor Jahan area. The footage shows the daughter terrified as she helplessly witnessed a violent incident.

The cop was triggered when the seller objected to Constable Zafar taking a melon from his stall without permission. The confrontation quickly escalated into a physical assault, with the officer verbally abusing and threatening the vendor in front of his minor child before the situation turned violent.

The clip also ignited widespread outrage, with many calling for police accountability and an end to such misconduct. In response to the public outcry, SSP Central Irfan Baloch terminated Zafar while the three other officers involved in the assault have been suspended.

Police high-ups condemned such behavior, saying an inquiry is underway to determine the extent of the officers’ actions and whether further disciplinary measures are necessary.

This incident again highlighted the ongoing issue of police brutality in South Asian naiton. As quick disciplinary action has been welcomed by social meida users, netizens also call for systemic reforms within the police force.