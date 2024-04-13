Railways police constable arrested, suspended for assaulting woman passenger

MULTAN – A Railway police constable was suspended and arrested on assault charges after a video showed him slapping a woman passenger on the train.

The woman along with her children were physically assaulted by a railway cop on a train heading to Hyderabad from Karachi during Eid festivity.

The clip doing rounds online shows police ham-handedness against passengers and it caused outrage. It also prompted Railway officials to take action against the cop.

Amid the outrage, Railway police high-ups confirmed the arrest of the accused, saying such officers do not deserve leniency.

He further emphasized that such disgraceful acts are unacceptable under any circumstances, and a case has been registered against the constable for his actions.