Railways police constable arrested, suspended for assaulting woman passenger

MULTAN – A Railway police constable was suspended and arrested on assault charges after a video showed him slapping a woman passenger on the train.
The woman along with her children were physically assaulted by a railway cop on a train heading to Hyderabad from Karachi during Eid festivity.
The clip doing rounds online shows police ham-handedness against passengers and it caused outrage. It also prompted Railway officials to take action against the cop.
Amid the outrage, Railway police high-ups confirmed the arrest of the accused, saying such officers do not deserve leniency.
He further emphasized that such disgraceful acts are unacceptable under any circumstances, and a case has been registered against the constable for his actions.
Pakistani currency remains largely same against US dollar and other currencies in open market on April 13, 2024.
On Saturday, the US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro was quoted at 299.95 for buying and 302.9 for selling while British Pound stands at 349.5 for buying, and 353 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.45 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.