PCB announces match officials for Pakistan vs New Zealand T20I series

12:49 PM | 13 Apr, 2024
Source: PCB

LAHORE – The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday announced match officials for the Pakistan versus New Zealand five-match T20I series, which is set to be played from 18 April to 27 April in Rawalpindi and Lahore.

Andy Pycroft, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control team that includes five umpires, namely Ahsan Raza (elite panelist), Aleem Dar, Asif Yaqoob, Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz (all from the ICC’s international panel), who will share umpiring responsibilities.

Pycroft, a former Zimbabwe Test batter, has to date refereed in 144 T20Is. When he will stand in the second T20I on 20 April, he will move ahead of Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle in second place in the list of match referees to officiate in most T20Is. The list is headed by New Zealand’s Jeff Crowe (175).

The Pindi Stadium will stage the opening three T20Is on 18, 20 and 21 April before action will move to Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium where the last two matches will be played on 25 and 27 April.

Aamir, Imad return as Pakistan announce T20I squad for New Zealand series

01:59 PM | 13 Apr, 2024

