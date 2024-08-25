Pakistan Naval cadets win gold medal in Sri Lanka 

The Pakistan Naval Academy cadets have brought honour to their country by achieving outstanding success in an international sailing competition.

The cadets won a gold medal in the sailing event held at the Sri Lankan Naval Academy.

Cadets from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, China, and India participated in the sailing competition at the Sri Lankan Naval Academy. The competitions were held in the Laser Radial and Enterprise categories.

The Pakistan Naval Academy cadets won a silver medal in the Laser Radial category and a gold medal in the Enterprise category. Sri Lankan Naval Chief Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera awarded medals and trophies to the winning cadets.

The victorious team from the Pakistan Naval Academy included Officer Cadets Syed Sakher Ali Shah, Saad bin Khalid, and Muhammad Abdullah Akram.

Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf congratulated the winning cadets on their remarkable success, stating that their exceptional performance in the international competition is a testament to the professional training provided by the Pakistan Naval Academy.