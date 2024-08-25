Pakistan Naval cadets win gold medal in Sri Lanka 

The Pakistan Naval Academy cadets have brought honour to their country by achieving outstanding success in an international sailing competition.
The cadets won a gold medal in the sailing event held at the Sri Lankan Naval Academy.
Cadets from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, China, and India participated in the sailing competition at the Sri Lankan Naval Academy. The competitions were held in the Laser Radial and Enterprise categories.
The Pakistan Naval Academy cadets won a silver medal in the Laser Radial category and a gold medal in the Enterprise category. Sri Lankan Naval Chief Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera awarded medals and trophies to the winning cadets.
The victorious team from the Pakistan Naval Academy included Officer Cadets Syed Sakher Ali Shah, Saad bin Khalid, and Muhammad Abdullah Akram.
Naval Chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf congratulated the winning cadets on their remarkable success, stating that their exceptional performance in the international competition is a testament to the professional training provided by the Pakistan Naval Academy.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham on August 25, 2024 (Sunday) in open market.
US dollar was quoted at 279.10 for buying and 280 for selling. Euro's buying rate is 309.4 and the selling rate is 311.89.
British Pound rate is 363.41 for buying, and 367.71 for selling. UAE Dirham AED was at 75.78 and Saudi Riyal hovered at 73.73.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.10
|280
|Euro
|EUR
|309.40
|311.89
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|363.41
|367.71
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.78
|76.23
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.73
|74.43
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|185.25
|189.83
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|737.20
|742.29
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|202.65
|207.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.25
|38.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.03
|40.43
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.68
|36.03
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.34
|3.45
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.98
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|903.45
|908.53
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.25
|60.25
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.34
|171.34
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.14
|26.44
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.13
|727.21
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.44
|77.14
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|201.75
|203.75
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.15
|26.45
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.00
|328.94
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
