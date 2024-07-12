LHC orders release of PTI’s Sanam Javed from jail

LAHORE – The Lahore High Court (LHC) has ordered the release of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) worker Sanam Javed from jail in a case registered against her in Gujranwala.
LHC’s two-member bench headed by Justice Asjad Javed Ghural issued the 14-page written verdict, stating that nominating the political workers in identical cases showed the malafide intentions of the investigation officers.
“….we are of the considered view that no incriminating material is available on the record to connect the petitioner in FIR No.823/23 dated 10.05.2023, in respect of offence under Sections 302, 324, 353, 427, 431, 186,148,149,505,188 & 109 PPC read with Section 16 of the Punjab Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance, 1960 and Section 7 of Anti Terrorism Act, 1997, registered at police station Cantt. Gujranwala and the investigation launched in the said case against the petitioner is a result of malafide and ulterior motive,” read the ruling.
“As such, while accepting this criminal revision, she is discharged from the aforesaid case. Learned Deputy Prosecutor General, on instructions, states that the petitioner is not required in any other case, as such she shall be released from the jail forthwith.”
The judge remarked that the act of the Investigating Officer for involving the petitioner in series of cases on the same charge after making her arrest in case FIR No.96/23, registered at P.S. Sarwar Road, Lahore is colored with malafide intention and ulterior motive and the sole purpose of the same was to defeat the judicial system.
He said that acts of the deputy commissioners of Lahore and Gujranwala call for strict action but “while showing grace this Court is not issuing any adverse order against them with the expectation that in future they shall not frustrate the judicial orders.”
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on July 12, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 279.50 for buying and 281.25 for selling. Euro's buying rate moves up to 301.50 and selling rate is 303.4 while British Pound rate is 355
for buying, and 358.5 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 76.60 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.85.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.50
|281.25
|Euro
|EUR
|301.50
|303.4
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|355
|358.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.60
|77.35
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.85
|74.57
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.75
|186.55
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741
|749
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204
|206
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.35
|38.75
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.12
|40.52
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.70
|36.05
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.43
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.25
|917.35
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.95
|59.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|169.24
|171.24
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.04
|26.34
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.89
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.39
|77.09
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|73.85
|74.57
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|202.25
|204.25
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|26.5
|26.8
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|309.15
|311.65
