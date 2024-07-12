Expected party position in National Assembly after SC verdict on reserved seats

ISLAMABAD – The position of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) would strengthen in the National Assembly as the Supreme Court of Pakistan has ruling that the party is eligible for reserved seats.

The top court has void orders of Peshawar High Court and Election Commission of Pakistan taking away reserved seats from PTI-backed Sunni Ittehad Council.

The much anticipated verdict was made by majority of 8-5, and Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf PTI has been given two weeks to file documents that will allow the party to get the reserved seats.

Following the verdict, the number game in the lower house of the parliament has become interesting as it may make the PTI largest party in the National Assembly.

The total number of PTI seats would swell to 109 if it gets the 23 reserved seats. However, it would not hurt the majority of the PML-N coalition in Centre.

The ruling coalition holds the majority of 209 members in the assembly. Currently, there are 86 MNAs belong to the PTI, out of which 84 has joined Sunni Ittehad Council while Omar Ayub and Gohar Khan are independent lawmakers.

In opposition coalition, the JUI-F holds eight seats, BNP Mengal 1, MWM 1 and PKMAP 1 seat. If the served seats are given to the PTI, the seats of opposition alliance would surge to 120.

In 209-member ruling coalition, PML-N holds 108 seat, followed by PPP with 68 seats and MQM-P with 21 seats.

In the National Assembly, PML holds five seats, IPP 4, Muslim League Zia 1, BAP 1 while one seat is held by the National Party.