Rangers arrest key member of robber-gang in Karachi

10:39 PM | 10 May, 2021
Rangers arrest key member of robber-gang in Karachi
Share

KARACHI – Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) on Monday arrested a key member of a robber gang wanted in various cases of robbery, snatching and street crimes.

A joint operation was conducted in Manzoor Colony area of Korangi district when the suspect, Asif Zaman, was arrested while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

According to a press release, the suspect could easily be identified in CCTV recordings of robberies in a bakery and dairy shop on M.A. Jinnah road near Anklesaria Hospital on April 3 and 7.

In the video, that went viral on social media, four persons could be seen holding weapons in their hands and looting customers and shop employees.

During preliminary investigation, the suspect has confessed his involvement in over 200 crimes in different areas of Karachi.

Rangers has already arrested his accomplices Malik Zeeshan.

The suspect and recovered weapons and ammunition were handed over to police for further legal proceedings while raids were being conducted to arrest other members of the gang.

Three including Rangers personnel injured in ... 03:10 PM | 23 Mar, 2021

KHAIRPUR – A Ranger’s vehicle came under a cracker attack injuring at least three people including Rangers ...

More From This Category
Sindh appoints Imran Yaqoob as new Karachi police ...
07:38 PM | 10 May, 2021
Pakistan welcomes Taliban's ceasefire on ...
07:01 PM | 10 May, 2021
Afghan President hails Pakistan's peace efforts ...
06:04 PM | 10 May, 2021
Bilawal asks PM Imran to reveal reasons for ...
04:04 PM | 10 May, 2021
UAE imposes travel ban on Pakistan, other ...
02:58 PM | 10 May, 2021
UK Army CDS Nicholas Patrick meets COAS Bajwa, ...
02:12 PM | 10 May, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Salman Khan's sisters contract coronavirus
09:40 PM | 10 May, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr