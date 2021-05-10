Rangers arrest key member of robber-gang in Karachi

KARACHI – Pakistan Rangers (Sindh) on Monday arrested a key member of a robber gang wanted in various cases of robbery, snatching and street crimes.

A joint operation was conducted in Manzoor Colony area of Korangi district when the suspect, Asif Zaman, was arrested while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from his possession.

According to a press release, the suspect could easily be identified in CCTV recordings of robberies in a bakery and dairy shop on M.A. Jinnah road near Anklesaria Hospital on April 3 and 7.

In the video, that went viral on social media, four persons could be seen holding weapons in their hands and looting customers and shop employees.

During preliminary investigation, the suspect has confessed his involvement in over 200 crimes in different areas of Karachi.

Rangers has already arrested his accomplices Malik Zeeshan.

The suspect and recovered weapons and ammunition were handed over to police for further legal proceedings while raids were being conducted to arrest other members of the gang.