WATCH - PM Imran pays surprise visit to PIMS, enquires about facilities
Web Desk
10:32 AM | 11 May, 2021
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday paid a surprise visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in the federal capital and inspected the Covid-19 ward.

The premier during the visit met physicians and enquired about the situation of Covid-19 patients admitted to the medical facility.

The PIMS administration also briefed PM about the patients and the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination. PM Khan also enquired about the stock of oxygen and medicines for coronavirus patients.

A statement issued by Prime Minister Office said, PM also met the Covid patients and asked them about their health. He also told the patients that he was also diagnosed with the novel virus but managed to recover in few days.

PIMS chief Dr. Minhaj us Siraj while speaking with the media said that Prime Minister visited the hospital without any protocol. He was accompanied by Senator Faisal Javed.

Khan was seen wearing personal protective gear while visiting the Covid ward. He expressed satisfaction over the facilities in PIMS.

