WATCH - PM Imran pays surprise visit to PIMS, enquires about facilities
Share
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday paid a surprise visit to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital in the federal capital and inspected the Covid-19 ward.
The premier during the visit met physicians and enquired about the situation of Covid-19 patients admitted to the medical facility.
وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا پمز ہسپتال کوویڈ وارڈ کا اچانک دورہ pic.twitter.com/yOM2BA2nqO— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 10, 2021
The PIMS administration also briefed PM about the patients and the progress of the COVID-19 vaccination. PM Khan also enquired about the stock of oxygen and medicines for coronavirus patients.
A statement issued by Prime Minister Office said, PM also met the Covid patients and asked them about their health. He also told the patients that he was also diagnosed with the novel virus but managed to recover in few days.
وزیر اعظم عمران خان کا پمز ہسپتال کوویڈ وارڈ کا اچانک دورہ pic.twitter.com/mEUvW5KA0T— Prime Minister's Office, Pakistan (@PakPMO) May 10, 2021
PIMS chief Dr. Minhaj us Siraj while speaking with the media said that Prime Minister visited the hospital without any protocol. He was accompanied by Senator Faisal Javed.
Khan was seen wearing personal protective gear while visiting the Covid ward. He expressed satisfaction over the facilities in PIMS.
- AirBlue announces discounted domestic fares ahead of Eid11:32 AM | 11 May, 2021
- Shehroze Kashif, 19, becomes youngest Pakistani to scale Mount Everest11:01 AM | 11 May, 2021
- WATCH - PM Imran pays surprise visit to PIMS, enquires about ...10:32 AM | 11 May, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-11-Updated 10:00 ...09:28 AM | 11 May, 2021
- Pakistan reports 3,084 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths in 24 hours09:25 AM | 11 May, 2021
- Mahira Khan’s son believes she should win an Oscar for Maula Jatt09:05 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Ertugrul famed Didem Balcin welcomes a baby boy08:47 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Pakistani stars voice support for Palestine05:22 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021