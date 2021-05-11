Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-11-Updated 10:00 AM
09:28 AM | 11 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 11, 2021 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|152.60
|153.60
|Euro
|EUR
|183.50
|185.50
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|210.50
|213.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.40
|42
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.50
|41
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|116
|118.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|121.50
|123.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|112.50
|114.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- AirBlue announces discounted domestic fares ahead of Eid11:32 AM | 11 May, 2021
- Shehroze Kashif, 19, becomes youngest Pakistani to scale Mount Everest11:01 AM | 11 May, 2021
- WATCH - PM Imran pays surprise visit to PIMS, enquires about ...10:32 AM | 11 May, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-11-Updated 10:00 ...09:28 AM | 11 May, 2021
- Pakistan reports 3,084 new COVID-19 cases, 113 deaths in 24 hours09:25 AM | 11 May, 2021
Salman Khan's sisters contract coronavirus
09:40 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Mahira Khan’s son believes she should win an Oscar for Maula Jatt09:05 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Ertugrul famed Didem Balcin welcomes a baby boy08:47 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Pakistani stars voice support for Palestine05:22 PM | 10 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021