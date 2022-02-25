Pakistan reports 1,122 new Covid cases, 25 deaths
ISLAMABAD – At least 1,122 new Covid infections were recorded and 25 people lost their lives over the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center said Friday.
As per the latest report of NCOC, the overall tally of the confirmed cases soared to 1,506,450, while the overall death toll has now surged to 30,139.
The number of patients in critical care was recorded at 1,186. Pakistan conducted a total of 41,142 tests in the last 24 hours. Around 2,550 patients have recovered from the contagious virus and the total recoveries stood at 1,414,979.
As many as 566,505 coronavirus cases have so far been confirmed in Sindh, 500,395 in Punjab, 215,743 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 134,169 in Islamabad, 35,316 in Balochistan, 42,874 in Azad Kashmir, and 11,448 in Gilgit-Baltistan.
