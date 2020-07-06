PM’s special aide on Health Dr Zafar Mirza contracts coronavirus
12:02 PM | 6 Jul, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Special Adviser to PM on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Monday announced that he has tested positive for the coronavirus.
The SAPM, in a tweet, said that he is self-isolating at home and taking all the precautions.
Mirza said he was experiencing "mild symptoms" and also applauded the services of his colleagues, saying "Keep up the good work! You are making a big difference and I am proud of you."
Last week, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also tested positive for the disease.
