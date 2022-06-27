Pakistan notifies revised nuclear, biological weapon control list under Export Control Act
05:52 PM | 27 Jun, 2022
Pakistan notifies revised nuclear, biological weapon control list under Export Control Act
ISLAMABAD – Pakistan on Monday has notified the revised lists of goods, technologies, materials, and equipment related to nuclear and biological weapons.

The move complies with the requirements of international groups of nuclear material exporters while it signifies the continuing resolve and policy of Pakistan as a responsible nuclear state to advance the shared goals of non-proliferation and strictly adhere to its commitments.

Foreign Office issued a statement that stated that Pakistan revised and updated the control lists, in consultation with other relevant ministries and departments, and as part of a regular review process, the Strategic Export Control Division (SECDIV) of MoFA.

“The Act enables the government to control export, re-export, trans-shipment, and transit of goods, technologies, material and equipment related to nuclear and biological weapons and their delivery systems,” the statement added.

It continued saying that the revised control lists have been notified vide Gazette of Pakistan S.R.O. 551(I)/2022 dated 12 April 2022. The control lists were originally notified in 2005 and subsequently revised in 2011, 2015, 2016, and 2018.

Foreign Office maintained that Islamabad, over the years, streamlined and strengthened its export control regime and enhanced its engagement with international export control regimes i.e., the Nuclear Suppliers Group, the Missile Technology Control Regime, and the Australia Group

