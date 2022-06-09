TikTok star Dolly’s new video on a bike goes viral
Popular social media sensation Nosheen Syed aka Dolly is a TikToker with over 11 million followers on the social media app alongside a verified account.
After creating a furore online with her viral forest fire video, the TikToker got bail from Islamabad High Court yesterday. She was booked on the charge of setting fires in the Margalla Hills for filming videos.
Taking to Instagram, Dolly shared a new video in which she can be seen grooving and flaunting her beauty like a diva whilst lip-syncing the song.
