Ertugul star Esra Bilgic's latest pictures sets the temperature soaring

Turkish diva Esra Bilgic is the reigning queen of people's hearts. With millions of followers and galore fans wanting to catch a glimpse of Turkish beauty, the Ertugrul famed actress is always stealing attention all to herself.

Despite her grandeur, stardom, and hectic schedules, Bilgic is often active on social media sharing scintillating pictures from her private and personal life. With yet another Instagram post breaking the internet, the Bir Umut Yeter actress is making headlines for her charisma.

Bilgic recently attended the Turkish film Bursa Bulbulu's premier and shared her pictures from the red carpet. The diva received more than 311K+ likes on Instagram.

Clad in a chic yet classic black outfit, the 30-year-old actress opted for a blazer, a bodycon dress, sheer stockings, and strappy stiletto heels. The Adanış Kutsal Kavga diva flashed her million-dollar smile wearing minimal makeup to accentuate her beauty. Bilgic complemented the look with a Fendi purse.

On the work front, Bilgic was recently seen in Ramo, Kanunsuz Topraklar, and Atatürk.