Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Immigration

Italy's visa services now available in this Pakistani city

Web Desk
09:44 PM | 7 Mar, 2024
Italy's visa services now available in this Pakistani city

LAHORE - In a major relief for visa seekers, Italy has started visa services from Punjab's provincial capital, Lahore to assist those seeking to move abroad.

The visa service initiation was confirmed by Italian Embassy First Secretary Augusto Palmeiri while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), adding that similar facilities will also be launched very soon in other major cities of the country. 

The official highlighted that Lahore held special significance as it was the first city he visited in his official capacity as the embassy secretary, stressing the need for cementing ties between Italy and Pakistan in terms of general cooperation and business ventures.

Highlighting the symbolic importance of inaugurating visa services in Lahore, he characterized it as a clear indication of welcoming visitors and fostering business partnerships, underscoring the potential of elevating bilateral trade to new highs by setting an ambitious goal of $5 billion, Express Tribune reported.

On the occasion, LCCI President Kashif Anwar appreciated the steps taken by the Italian embassy and termed the launch of visa services a great initiative, highlighting that Italy is an important trading partner of Pakistan and grabs the 8th spot among the top exporting destinations.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

10:37 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

UK increases tax on travelling for some passengers: Details inside

10:23 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to fast track expansion of 'Road to ...

09:44 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Italy's visa services now available in this Pakistani city

09:33 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

China allows visa-free entry to citizens from these six countries: ...

04:09 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan to expand 'Road to Makkah' ...

03:28 PM | 6 Mar, 2024

Dubai's visa processing time reduced to just 5 days

Immigration

11:30 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

PIA's plane recovered from Indonesia finally joins fleet

03:48 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

US Supreme Court steps in to block Texas immigration law

10:04 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Gangs launch massive coordinated attack targeting airport: Details ...

11:19 PM | 4 Mar, 2024

This European country is tightening conditions for permanent ...

03:05 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

Australia to relax visa restrictions for ASEAN countries in major ...

02:53 PM | 5 Mar, 2024

With transparency in focus, Japan issues new guidelines for visa ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:37 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

UK increases tax on travelling for some passengers: Details inside

Gold & Silver

03:06 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Gold sees significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 7 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 282.1
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.07 751.07
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.31 917.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.04 318.54
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: