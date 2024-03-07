Italy's visa services now available in this Pakistani city

LAHORE - In a major relief for visa seekers, Italy has started visa services from Punjab's provincial capital, Lahore to assist those seeking to move abroad.
The visa service initiation was confirmed by Italian Embassy First Secretary Augusto Palmeiri while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), adding that similar facilities will also be launched very soon in other major cities of the country.
The official highlighted that Lahore held special significance as it was the first city he visited in his official capacity as the embassy secretary, stressing the need for cementing ties between Italy and Pakistan in terms of general cooperation and business ventures.
Highlighting the symbolic importance of inaugurating visa services in Lahore, he characterized it as a clear indication of welcoming visitors and fostering business partnerships, underscoring the potential of elevating bilateral trade to new highs by setting an ambitious goal of $5 billion, Express Tribune reported.
On the occasion, LCCI President Kashif Anwar appreciated the steps taken by the Italian embassy and termed the launch of visa services a great initiative, highlighting that Italy is an important trading partner of Pakistan and grabs the 8th spot among the top exporting destinations.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.07
|751.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.31
|917.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
