Italy's visa services now available in this Pakistani city

LAHORE - In a major relief for visa seekers, Italy has started visa services from Punjab's provincial capital, Lahore to assist those seeking to move abroad.

The visa service initiation was confirmed by Italian Embassy First Secretary Augusto Palmeiri while speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), adding that similar facilities will also be launched very soon in other major cities of the country.

The official highlighted that Lahore held special significance as it was the first city he visited in his official capacity as the embassy secretary, stressing the need for cementing ties between Italy and Pakistan in terms of general cooperation and business ventures.

Highlighting the symbolic importance of inaugurating visa services in Lahore, he characterized it as a clear indication of welcoming visitors and fostering business partnerships, underscoring the potential of elevating bilateral trade to new highs by setting an ambitious goal of $5 billion, Express Tribune reported.

On the occasion, LCCI President Kashif Anwar appreciated the steps taken by the Italian embassy and termed the launch of visa services a great initiative, highlighting that Italy is an important trading partner of Pakistan and grabs the 8th spot among the top exporting destinations.