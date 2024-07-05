Medical examination at home: New service launched for Dubai residency visa renewal

Search

Immigration

Web Desk
02:20 PM | 5 Jul, 2024
DUBAI - A new service has been launched especially for foreigners, easing the procedure for renewal of Dubai residency visas.

As medical tests are needed by expats, they can get them done from the comfort of their homes now as VFS Global and AMH have launched the 'Medical Examination Doorstep service'.

This service allows expats with a UAE residence visa in Dubai to have their medical tests conducted at home without the need to visit a designated medical center.

It is to be mentioned that the Medical Examination Doorstep service will be available as a premium offering through VFS Global and caters specifically to Category A visa holders trying to renew their residency visas.

Customers can book their medical examination appointments directly from their homes or offices through an online or offline process along with documents including a copy of the passport, Residence permit/Visa copy, 1 Passport size photograph with a white background not more than 3 months old, and an Emirates ID copy.

To avail of the service, the applicant should visit VFS Global website and navigate to the dedicated 'Medical Examination At Your Doorstep" link.

After completing a simple online form and uploading any required documents, the applicant will receive an email confirmation with a payment link. Upon payment completion, the VFS Global team will handle the application processing and coordinate a smooth service delivery at the customer's chosen location, be it their residence or office, Khaleej Times reported.

As far as the fee structure is concerned, it is Dh 261.86 for medical tests for Category A while it costs 
Dh 261.86 for form Filling Medical. 

The VFS Service Fee is Dh110 and the Doorstep Service fee is Dh426.15; the total amount comes out to be Dh850.01

Immigration

