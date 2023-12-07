ICC unveils new brand identity for T20 World Cup

The pinnacle of international cricket just got a vibrant new logo as the ICC T20 World Cup's new brand identity was launched on Thursday.
According to a statement released by the ICC, ''The logo captures the inherent drama in every ball bowled in T20 cricket, renowned for its fast-paced action and high-octane moments. The new visual identity captures the format’s relentless energy.''
The brand identity incorporates textures and patterns inspired by the host country for each World Cup edition, including a distinctive pattern paying homage to both the palm trees of the West Indies and the ‘stripes’ of the USA – the hosts of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.
The logo, a creative fusion of bat, ball, and energy, symbolises the core elements of T20I cricket. The T20 lettering dynamically transforms into a swinging bat, encapsulated within a dynamic ball.
The strike graphic within the ball mirrors the unique atmosphere and electric energy experienced in T20Is, with the zig-zag pattern alluding to rising excitement and heart-pounding moments.
The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the West Indies and USA from 4 to 30 June 2024.
Pakistani rupee continued its momentum against the US dollar, and orther currencies in the open market on Thursday, as the local currency also improved in the inter-bank market.
On Thursday, the US dollar moved down and was being quoted at 283.2 for buying and 286.15 for selling.
Euro comes down to 308 for buying and 311 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 358.5 for buying, and 362 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.4 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 76.
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.2
|286.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|358.5
|362
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.4
|78.1
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.8
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.2
|189
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|757.23
|765.23
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|209
|211
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.89
|40.29
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.19
|41.59
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.41
|36.76
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.42
|3.53
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.71
|930.71
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|61.02
|61.62
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.54
|176.54
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.05
|26.35
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|739.62
|747.62
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|78.22
|78.92
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|211
|213
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.12
|27.42
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|324.94
|327.44
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.06
|8.21
Gold price in Pakistan remained under pressure as the yellow metal moved down despite an upward trend in the international market.
On Thursday, the price of a single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs217,100 and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs186,130.
Single tola of 22 Karat Gold costs Rs199,000, 21 karat rate for per tola is Rs189,960 and 18k gold rate is Rs162,825.00 for each tola.
In the global market, gold prices hover at around $2026, gaining $8.30 on Thursday.
Today Gold Price in Pakistan (4 September 2023)
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Karachi
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Islamabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Peshawar
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Quetta
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sialkot
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Attock
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujranwala
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Jehlum
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Multan
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Gujrat
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nawabshah
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Chakwal
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Hyderabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Nowshehra
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Sargodha
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Faisalabad
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
|Mirpur
|PKR 217,100
|PKR 2,565
