ICC unveils new brand identity for T20 World Cup

The pinnacle of international cricket just got a vibrant new logo as the ICC T20 World Cup's new brand identity was launched on Thursday.

According to a statement released by the ICC, ''The logo captures the inherent drama in every ball bowled in T20 cricket, renowned for its fast-paced action and high-octane moments. The new visual identity captures the format’s relentless energy.''

The brand identity incorporates textures and patterns inspired by the host country for each World Cup edition, including a distinctive pattern paying homage to both the palm trees of the West Indies and the ‘stripes’ of the USA – the hosts of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The logo, a creative fusion of bat, ball, and energy, symbolises the core elements of T20I cricket. The T20 lettering dynamically transforms into a swinging bat, encapsulated within a dynamic ball.

The strike graphic within the ball mirrors the unique atmosphere and electric energy experienced in T20Is, with the zig-zag pattern alluding to rising excitement and heart-pounding moments.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 will be played in the West Indies and USA from 4 to 30 June 2024.