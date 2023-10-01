ICC World Cup: Eerie similarities with 1992, 2023 for Pakistan have everyone talking

LAHORE – Shades of 1992 for Green Shirts are ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 with the flagship cricket event set to roll into action from next week.
Ahead of the main event, there are some similarities between this unlikely run to the ICC World Cup final and the one inspired by cricket icon Imran Khan in 1992, when Pakistan claimed its first ODI World Cup title.
A video has everyone talking as the montage highlights similarities between the Pakistan team’s campaigns in the 1992 and 2023 World Cup.
It started with arch-rival India clinching the Asia Cup, and the second to the eerie list is an injury of a Pakistani pacer, then Pakistan’s ODI rankings and the last one is the Pakistani skipper being unmarried.
1992 World Cup Vs 2023 World Cup Similarities ????— Cricket with Anas (@CricketwithAnas) September 30, 2023
???? Taimooriii #PakistanCricket #hyderabad #INDvsAUS #ICCWorldCup #BabarAzam???? #WorldCup2023 pic.twitter.com/po0sw0RJTx
Babar XI landed in India last week and the squad and management members gets huge welcome in the neighboring state. Team Green played one warm-up game, which they lost against Kiwis.
Pakistan will now face off Australia on October 3 in their second warm-up match before they begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on October 1, 2023 (Sunday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|286.05
|289.15
|Euro
|EUR
|307
|310
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.3
|357
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|80
|80.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|76
|76.75
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|189
|191
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|778.84
|786.84
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|220
|222.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|40.24
|40.64
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.83
|42.23
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|37.93
|38.28
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.57
|3.68
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.63
|1.71
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|945.27
|954.27
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.62
|63.22
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|174.58
|176.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|27.87
|28.17
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|762.31
|770.31
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|80.69
|81.39
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|208
|210
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.62
|26.92
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|323.01
|325.51
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.12
|8.27
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 202,800 on Sunday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs 173,870.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs168,730 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs196,807.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Karachi
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Islamabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Peshawar
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Quetta
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Sialkot
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Attock
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Gujranwala
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Jehlum
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Multan
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Gujrat
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Nawabshah
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Chakwal
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Hyderabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Nowshehra
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Sargodha
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Faisalabad
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
|Mirpur
|PKR 202,800
|PKR 2,420
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.