ICC World Cup: Eerie similarities with 1992, 2023 for Pakistan have everyone talking

LAHORE – Shades of 1992 for Green Shirts are ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 with the flagship cricket event set to roll into action from next week.

Ahead of the main event, there are some similarities between this unlikely run to the ICC World Cup final and the one inspired by cricket icon Imran Khan in 1992, when Pakistan claimed its first ODI World Cup title.

A video has everyone talking as the montage highlights similarities between the Pakistan team’s campaigns in the 1992 and 2023 World Cup.

It started with arch-rival India clinching the Asia Cup, and the second to the eerie list is an injury of a Pakistani pacer, then Pakistan’s ODI rankings and the last one is the Pakistani skipper being unmarried.

Babar XI landed in India last week and the squad and management members gets huge welcome in the neighboring state. Team Green played one warm-up game, which they lost against Kiwis.

Pakistan will now face off Australia on October 3 in their second warm-up match before they begin their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands on October 6.

Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023