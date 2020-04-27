Aptec Distribution signs distribution agreement with Dell Technologies in Pakistan

LAHORE – Aptec Distribution FZ LLC, a fully owned subsidiary of Ingram Micro Inc., one of the largest technology distributors in the META region, on Monday announced signing a distribution agreement with Dell Technologies in Pakistan.

Through this agreement, Aptec Distribution FZ LLC is now authorized to distribute Dell Technologies portfolio which will be comprising of networking devices and server products and will collaborate with Ingram Micro Pakistan to broaden coverage of Dell products to channel partners in Pakistan.

Ingram Micro Pakistan distributes a wide range of value-added solutions and products covering Data Centre, Storage, Security, Networking, Software, Hardware, Physical Security, and Services from leading vendors in each segment. Ingram Micro Pakistan will work closely with Dell Technologies to build on the relationships with broad horizon of existing partners and customers as the demand for networking devices, servers & storage grows.

The addition of Dell Technologies to Ingram Micro Pakistan portfolio strengthens the position and portfolio of Dell among its channel partners, resellers, system integrators, and end-users. This agreement further strengthens Ingram Micro’s relationship with one of the world’s leading IT solution providers.

Hasan Shahid Abdullah, Country Manager, Ingram Micro Pakistan and Afghanistan said, “Being a global distributor it is our aim to provide best in class product portfolio in the market and it’s a pleasure to extend Dell Technologies’ robust server storage and networking portfolio to our valued partners empowering them to deliver quality solutions to the end users.”

Naveed Siraj, Country Manager for Pakistan and Afghanistan, Dell Technologies said, “Customers in Pakistan are modernizing their infrastructure, transforming their core businesses and relying on technology as the most-effective change-agent to derive positive business outcomes. This awareness has resulted in strong demand for Dell’s cutting-edge enterprise portfolio. To further strengthen our market leadership position, we continue to collaborate with leading technology companies to bring what we have to offer, with agility, for which we are well-known. We are pleased to expand our distribution footprint with Aptec Distribution FZ LLC as a Dell enterprise distributor for Dell PowerEdge Server & Networking solutions portfolio. We are confident that this distribution agreement will further augment the transformation journey that our customers have embarked on in Pakistan.”