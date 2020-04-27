Pakistan woman martyred, 8-year-old girl injured in Indian firing along LoC

Rawalpindi: A Pakistani woman was martyred and an eight-year-old girl injured in Indian unprovoked firing along the Line of Control (LoC) on Monday.

The ISPR in a tweet said that the occupant forces restored to ceasefire violations in Jandrot and Khuiratta sectors deliberately targeting civilian population.

“A woman embraced shahadat while an 8 years old girl sustained injuries. Injured child evacuated & being provided medical care,” read the tweet.

Pakistan has lodged a strong protest with Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia over the ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jandrot and Khuiratta Sectors.

The recent CFVs that happened earlier today claimed the life of a 36-year-old Pakistani woman and injured an innocent civilian.

A statement issued by the FO said, “Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing in Jandrot sector, an innocent lady, Yasmeen Sheraz w/o Sheraz, 36 years old, r/o Red village, embraced shahadat”.

Whereas, an innocent girl, Ateba Zaher d/o Zaher Ahmed, 9 years old, r/o Mohra Chattar village, sustained serious injuries in Khuiratta Sector, it added

The Indian occupation forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons. This year, India has committed 882 ceasefire violations.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, the DG (SA & SAARC) underscored that such senseless acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international norms, further vitiate the tense atmosphere along the LoC and are a threat to regional peace and security.

Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri told the Indian officials that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The DG (SA & SAARC) called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB. He also urged the Indian side to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.