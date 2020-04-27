Ex-ISPR chief Asim Bajwa replaces Firdous Ashiq Awan as PM Imran’s aide on info

Senator Shibli Faraz given the charge of federal minister for information
07:01 PM | 27 Apr, 2020
ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has removed his special assistant on information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan from her post, appointing a retired army general in her place.

Lt-Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa, who had earlier served as the head of military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), is also the chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) authority.

Dr Awan, who was a PPP stalwart before she joined the PTI in May 2017, replaced Fawad in a major cabinet reshuffle in April 2019.

Meanwhile, PTI Senator Shibli Faraz has been given the charge of federal minister for information.

In 2018, Shibli Faraz, the son of renowned poet Ahmad Faraz, appointed as Leader of the House in Senate. He had served as chairman of the Senate’s standing committee on commerce.  Shibli is also a member of committees responsible for planning and development, water and climate change.

