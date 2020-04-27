Ex-ISPR chief Asim Bajwa replaces Firdous Ashiq Awan as PM Imran’s aide on info

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan has removed his special assistant on information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan from her post, appointing a retired army general in her place.

Lt-Gen (r) Asim Saleem Bajwa, who had earlier served as the head of military’s media wing, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), is also the chairman of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) authority.

Dr Awan, who was a PPP stalwart before she joined the PTI in May 2017, replaced Fawad in a major cabinet reshuffle in April 2019.

Truly an honorable and dignified man @shiblifaraz has been appointed new Information minister of Pak, and a brilliant @AsimSBajwa appointed SAPM on info both ll make a great team.... all the best — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) April 27, 2020

Meanwhile, PTI Senator Shibli Faraz has been given the charge of federal minister for information.

In 2018, Shibli Faraz, the son of renowned poet Ahmad Faraz, appointed as Leader of the House in Senate. He had served as chairman of the Senate’s standing committee on commerce. Shibli is also a member of committees responsible for planning and development, water and climate change.