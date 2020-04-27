New tools launched on Instagram to promote SMEs in Pakistan

KARACHI - A couple of new tools have been introduced on Instagram to support small businesses during the present challenges especially being faced by small and medium businessmen in Pakistan.

These tools will empower users of Instagram to support their favorite businesses and help entrepreneurs to make their sales.

Starting 25 April 2020, businesses in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka can now share food orders in Instagram Stories and as a button on their profiles.

"For many small businesses right now, we know that every sale helps. We want to do our part in helping them stay open, keep in touch with customers, and stay informed on how to navigate this crisis. This new tool makes it easier for people to make delivery food orders from small businesses on Instagram” - Kaylie Smith, Head of Market Operations, Instagram APAC.

More tools to roll out in the coming weeks to support the businesses that people love in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka.

Here’s more information on how people in Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka can order Delivery & Take-Away Food through Instagram:

Business accounts can activate an “Order Food” button on their Instagram profile by adding their delivery partner link in Settings, under Action Buttons. Businesses can also add an “Order Food” sticker to their Instagram Stories, which is now available in their Stories tray.

People can tap on the Stories sticker or profile button and will be taken to the food order platform to complete their purchase. People can also re-share the Stories stickers in their own Stories to encourage their followers to support a small business.