Pakistan launches Covid-19 Telehealth Portal, connecting patients to doctors

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated Covid-19 Telehealth Portal in the federal capital, the Radio Pakistan reported.

Pakistanis can send a Whatsapp message to +92 300 1111166 and choose to speak to a doctor. Whereas, doctors in Pakistan can sign up to volunteer their time for free consultations on http://telehealth.gov.pk.

Speaking on the occasion, the premier expressed confidence that whole nation will work together to confront the threat posed by the coronavirus.

Imran Khan said "we have to live with this virus for some time until a vaccine is developed."

"Even advanced countries with much more resources are unable to cope with the situation," he added.

In this context, we are facing a bigger challenge as in past not adequate investments were made in Pakistan in the health sector. However, the PM was of the view that Covid-19 situation is not so bad in Pakistan as compared with other countries.

"It is very important to register doctors, and especially lady doctors, to render their services through health portal."

He further said in Corona Relief Tiger Force, a large number of health professionals are also registered on voluntary basis to play their role.

The Prime Minister said doctor to people ratio that is less in the country could be improved through this initiative. He said it is hoped that volunteers registered with the service will play effective role in far flung areas of the country.

Earlier, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Digital Pakistan Tania Adrus gave detailed briefing to the Prime Minister on Telehealth Portal. She said citizens can contact any doctor through this free service.

Special Assistant on Health Dr. Zafar Mirza said a safe environment will be provided to doctors and patients through this gateway. He said citizens can also ask questions and seek guidance from medical experts through this portal.