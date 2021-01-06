Machh massacre – Social media 'disgusted' by Zulfi Bukhari's conversation with Quetta protesters (VIDEO)
Web Desk
04:21 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
Machh massacre – Social media 'disgusted' by Zulfi Bukhari's conversation with Quetta protesters (VIDEO)
Share

QUETTA – Protesters demanding Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit the Balochistan capital have again refused to bury the slain labourers who were killed and beheaded by unknown terrorists last week.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari reached Quetta to negotiate with the protestors but landed in hot water as the video clip of his conversation with the Shia-Hazara community went viral on the social media.

The video shows the PM’s aide insensitively asking the protestors what benefit they will give to the Prime Minister Imran Khan if he comes to meet them.

The conversation has sparked outrage on social media as thousands lambasted Bukhari for adding insult to the injury. #ZulfiBukhari remained one of the top Twitter trends on Wednesday.

Later, Bukhari also took to Twitter to clarify that people in the video clip "aren’t victim families" nor is it complete conversation. 

Quetta sit-in

The Hazara community continued a sit-in on Quetta’s Western Bypass with the coffins for the fourth consecutive day today. The protesters refused to end the protest or to bury their loved ones until their demands are met.

On the other hand, the prime minister took to Twitter to address the event. He wrote I want to reassure the Hazara families who lost their loved ones in a brutal terrorist attack in Machh that I am cogniscant of their suffering & their demands.

The government is taking steps to prevent such attacks in the future and knew the country’s neighbour is instigating this sectarian terrorism, the tweet added.

In another tweet of the following event, Khan wrote I share your pain and have come to you to stand with you in your time of suffering. I will come again very soon to offer prayers and condole with all the families personally,”.

I will never betray my people’s trust. Please bury your loved ones so their souls find peace, he added.

Earlier, a delegation of PTI including Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Adviser to PM on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari, and NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri took part in negotiations with the leaders of the protesters. 

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed also visited Quetta to address the demands of the protesters. Rasheed confirmed that the government is ready to accept all the demands, except the resignation of the Balochistan government.

All of the negotiation sessions failed as the sit-in continues for day four.

Machh massacre: PM Imran to visit Hazara ... 11:18 AM | 6 Jan, 2021

QUETTA – Hundreds of Hazara community members continued their sit-in on the Western Bypass in Balochistan’s ...

More From This Category
Sethi Haveli – Late 19th century building in ...
05:35 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
'Please bury your loved ones!' – PM Imran ...
04:56 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
Punjab University announces date for BA, BSc ...
05:14 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
UAE expresses interest in Pakistan energy sector, ...
03:45 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
US lauds Pakistan for arrest of Zakiur Rehman ...
01:23 PM | 6 Jan, 2021
Six of family die in Mansehra gas leakage incident
12:58 PM | 6 Jan, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Ali Rehman Khan tests positive for COVID-19 infection
06:36 PM | 6 Jan, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr