CTD foils major terror attack in Lahore, 3 Afghan terrorists killed

LAHORE – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab Sunday killed three terrorists who were planning to target sensitive installations and departments in the provincial capital.

Reports in local media quoting sources said CTD personnel claimed to have gunned down three alleged terrorists who have been identified as Ehsan Ullah, Naimat Ullah, and Abdus Salam.

CTD spokesperson said the information-based coordinated raid was conducted in the Ferozewala area where the three men rented a house.

Meanwhile, a large number of weapons including suicide jackets, hand grenades, assault rifles along Afghan Tazkara Cards were recovered from their residence.

Furthermore, a case has been lodged against the terrorists and further investigations are underway.

On Thursday, the CTD officials have nailed a notorious target killer in Karachi, who was wanted for killing 14 people including key figures of different religious sects.