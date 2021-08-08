CTD foils major terror attack in Lahore, 3 Afghan terrorists killed
Web Desk
11:22 AM | 8 Aug, 2021
CTD foils major terror attack in Lahore, 3 Afghan terrorists killed
Share

LAHORE – The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) Punjab Sunday killed three terrorists who were planning to target sensitive installations and departments in the provincial capital.

Reports in local media quoting sources said CTD personnel claimed to have gunned down three alleged terrorists who have been identified as Ehsan Ullah, Naimat Ullah, and Abdus Salam.

CTD spokesperson said the information-based coordinated raid was conducted in the Ferozewala area where the three men rented a house.

Meanwhile, a large number of weapons including suicide jackets, hand grenades, assault rifles along Afghan Tazkara Cards were recovered from their residence.

Pakistan exposes Indian involvement in Lahore ... 07:08 PM | 4 Jul, 2021

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan's National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf says the initial investigation into the recent ...

Furthermore, a case has been lodged against the terrorists and further investigations are underway.

On Thursday, the CTD officials have nailed a notorious target killer in Karachi, who was wanted for killing 14 people including key figures of different religious sects. 

UN alarms Pakistan to stay vigilant against ... 01:44 PM | 25 Jul, 2021

NEW YORK – A recent report of the United Nations alarmed Pakistani authorities to stay vigilant against ...

More From This Category
Court orders police to register complaint against ...
10:48 AM | 8 Aug, 2021
Pakistan Army pays homage to Major Tufail Shaheed ...
10:17 AM | 8 Aug, 2021
Pakistan reports 4,455 new cases, 68 deaths amid ...
09:29 AM | 8 Aug, 2021
OIC delegation visiting LoC to assess rights ...
11:25 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Diplomat drops hint about 'third country' ...
11:00 PM | 7 Aug, 2021
Islamabad regrets UNSC’s attempt to keep ...
09:49 PM | 7 Aug, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Mehwish Hayat’s new pool photo grabs fans’ attention
12:06 AM | 8 Aug, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr