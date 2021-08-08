Ex PPP woman leader shot dead in Karachi’s Khamiso Goth

KARACHI – A former leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Fatima Musafir also known as Waderi, was gunned down in Sindh provincial capital on Saturday.

Reports quoting police officials said the incident took place in New Karachi’s Khamiso Goth. The 48-year-old was as usual sitting at the party office at Sector 5-F in Khamiso Goth when armed assailants opened fire at her using SMG rifles. Attackers who used motorcycles for killing PPP leaders managed to escape.

Police said the slain usually used to attend the party office after Isha prayer at Sector 5-F in Khamiso Goth.

The slain, who earlier served as the president of the PPP’s PS-123 Woman Circle, died on the spot. Her body was shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

District Central Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghulam Murtaza Tabasum took notice of the incident and sought a report from the New Karachi SHO on the incident and ordered the local law enforcers to immediately arrest the culprits.