4 including son of senior journalist arrested for harassing Islamabad college students, staff
ISLAMABAD – At least four persons including the son of a primetime show host and columnist were arrested for breaking into Islamabad College and harassing students and staff.
Reports in local media quoting the principal of the Islamabad Model College said the accused, who looked drunk, got off from a pickup truck and attacked the security guard.
The group after assaulting the guard, started hurling obscenities at him, and then barged into the building and started assaulting students. It further added that the group of four then harassed and threatened female staff at the college.
Soon after the disgraceful incident, the college administration lodged a complaint at the Shalimar police station. The Shalimar police then registered the case under sections 506, 355, 354, and 542.
Some reports said noted journalist Javed Chaudhry’s son, Muhammad Faaiz Javed, and three other accused are in police custody.
Meanwhile, the federal law enforcers produced all accused in court from where they were sent on judicial remand.
SP Saddar Zone speaking to a media outlet revealed that a citizen approached police after riders of pick trucks harassed a girl at F-11 Markaz. He said, soon after the first call, police received another call in which the caller said a group of men attacked the staff and students in Islamabad college.
Journalist arrested for 'controversial' post on ... 11:55 PM | 11 Sep, 2020
KARACHI - A journalist associated with a local media was arrested from his residence on Friday night on charges of ...
Cops then rushed to the spot and detained men, who were drunk, and shifted them to the Shalimar police station along with the grey pickup truck.
