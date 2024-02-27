Search

Joint Pakistan-Saudi Arabia military exercise culminates in Multan

06:44 PM | 27 Feb, 2024
RAWALPINDI – The closing ceremony of “On Job Training of Royal Saudi Land Forces with Pakistan Army” was held at Multan. 

The training was conducted from Jan 15 to Feb 26 to foster joint employment and benefit from each other’s experiences, while further consolidating longstanding fraternal relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement.

The training, which encompassed conventional as well as sub-conventional operations, culminated with field manoeuvre and battle inoculation exercise. 

The Multan corps commander witnessed the exercise as chief guest and expressed satisfaction over mutual understanding and the training standards achieved.

