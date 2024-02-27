Search

Spain's popular attraction might be charging tourists soon

06:05 PM | 27 Feb, 2024
Spain's popular attraction might be charging tourists soon

BARCELONA - The authorities in Spain are exploring the possibility of charging tourists who frequent one of the country's main attractions.

City officials in Seville are contemplating the introduction of an entry fee for tourists visiting the picturesque Plaza de España square, as part of measures aimed at managing the influx of visitors in this popular public space.

Mayor Jose Luis Sanz unveiled the proposal via a post on the microblogging site X, accompanied by a video highlighting the deteriorating condition of the plaza, including missing tiles, damaged facades, and encroachment by street vendors. Sanz emphasized the need for financing the conservation efforts and ensuring the safety of the iconic site.

Featuring a grand Neo-Moorish palatial structure with tall towers and four bridges spanning a moat, the Plaza de España is an architectural gem constructed for the 1929 Ibero-American Exhibition and attracts thousands of visitors daily, arriving by foot or in horse-drawn carriages, drawn to its stunning design and cultural significance.

Beyond its architectural splendor, the plaza has served as a backdrop for numerous cultural events, including concerts, plays, and fashion shows. Notably, it gained international fame as a filming location for the 1999 movie 'The Phantom Menace' from the Star Wars franchise.

While Mayor Sanz clarified that local residents would continue to enjoy free access, the proposed entry fee drew mixed reactions from X users, with some advocating for a tourism tax applicable to all visitors. Concerns were raised about the impact of mass tourism on the city's infrastructure and local community.

Seville, with over three million annual tourists and a resident population of 700,000, ranks as the third most visited city in Spain. The area grapples with the challenge of striking a balance between promoting tourism and preserving its cultural heritage and quality of life for residents.

The tourist fee or tourist tax is a trending topic nowadays and many countries have introduced such taxes to prevent overcrowding of places. Indonesia's Bali has also recently imposed a tax on tourists while several other locations across the globe have also imposed such taxes. 

