Search

Immigration

Loudspeakers, large tourist groups banned in this Italian city: Details inside

Web Desk
08:12 PM | 1 Jun, 2024
Loudspeakers, large tourist groups banned in this Italian city: Details inside

VENICE - Fresh rules by the Italian authorities banning loudspeakers and limiting tour group sizes to 25 people have come into force in Venice.

The official version implies that the directives have been issued to limit the impact of over-tourism on the Italian city which is amongst Europe's most visited places.

The development comes months after Venice imposed a €5 (£4) daily entry fee, after initially banning cruise ships from docking in 2021.

Venice has a modest population of around 250,000 people but the footfall of visitors was more than 13 million in 2019. Though the measures decreased the number of incoming tourists, their number is expected to see a spike in the coming years as the social distancing protocols have been lifted.

The changes to tourism rules come after Venice was lucky enough to avoid placement on Unesco's World Heritage in Danger list.

The UN´s cultural organization said last year that it had stopped short of placing Venice on the list as the participants at the annual meeting in Riyadh decided against a downgrade.

The Italian city has been under Unesco’s watch because of mass tourism and rising water levels and garnered headlines after it was reported that the agency was exploring options to place it on the list. 

Commenting on the development, Italy´s Culture Minister Gennaro Sangiuliano said it was “a great victory for Italy and for common sense”.

On the other hand, Lazare Eloundou Assomo, Unesco’s Director of World Heritage said the city is in danger from rising water levels, attributed to climate change, and excessive numbers of tourists.

Italian counter-measures had been deemed “insufficient”, he said.

The United Nations experts have also warned that Italy's Venice remains under serious threat, despite the efforts put in by the administration to preserve the fragile ecosystem. Though Venice has taken multiple steps including banning cruise ships from its lagoon and building sea walls to keep out high tides, the initiatives do not seem appealing to the experts.

In line with the same concerns, the United Nations’ culture body, UNESCO, proposed in a released document to include Venice and its lagoon on its World Heritage in Danger list.

The UNESCO list, which includes 55 endangered sites from across the world, is aimed at increasing conservation, according to the agency, and including a site on the list commits the United Nations to develop a plan of corrective measures jointly with local authorities and then oversee the implementation.

Italy is frequented by visitors and its captivating city Venice offers numerous must-visit spots for tourists. One can stroll through St. Mark's Square, home to St. Mark's Basilica and Campanile and glide on a gondola through enchanting canals.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Immigration

08:12 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Loudspeakers, large tourist groups banned in this Italian city: ...

07:52 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

China announces extension in visa-free stay for Malaysia

07:43 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Here's how to pay UAE visa overstay fine

03:49 PM | 30 May, 2024

Essential Services Act enforced on PIA and here's what it means

03:20 PM | 30 May, 2024

Travel insurance made mandatory for flying to this country: Details ...

03:00 PM | 30 May, 2024

Pakistan's first-ever short Hajj package attracts pilgrims, stats ...

Advertisement

Latest

09:45 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Education officials tell teachers to watch Hollywood, Bollywood movies during summer vacation

Gold & Silver

02:28 PM | 1 Jun, 2024

Gold prices decrease in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani Rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 1 June 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 1, 2024 (Saturday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 280.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 299 for buying and 302 for selling while British Pound rate is 348.5 for buying, and 352 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.30 and Saudi Riyal increased to 73.50.

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 08:00 AM)

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15  280.15 
Euro EUR 299  302 
UK Pound Sterling GBP 348.5 352
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.3 76
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 182.2 184
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.48 748.48
Canadian Dollar CAD 204 206
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.39 40.79
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.34 3.45
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.01 917.01
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.18 59.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.57 172.57
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.34 26.64
Omani Riyal OMR 723.28 731.28
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.57 77.27
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 26.13 26.43
Swiss Franc CHF 305.12 307.62
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: