Pakistani doctor cuts off lover’s tongue for refusing to marry her (VIDEO)

KARACHI – Lovers go to great lengths including violent actions or other harmful behaviors to pursue relationship, and the recent incident in northern Sindh sent shockwaves as where a female doctor and a young man exchanged assault claims.

Reports in local media said the 50-year-old female doctor allegedly assaulted a young man who rejected her marriage proposal. Reports indicate that the physician chopped off part of man’s tongue and causing injuries to his eyes.

The incident went viral online when the disturbing clip surfaced online, showing injured young man in critical condition. SSP Ghotki Dr. Samiullah Soomro then ordered cops to initiate legal proceedings against the physician.

On the other hand, the female doctor filed her own complaint with the police, accusing the young man of harassment and extortion. The doctor alleged that the man started threatening her with her personal photos and videos.

As the investigation unfolds, social media users continue to share graphic videos on social media, and many are closely watching how Sindh police handle this complex case of alleged assault.