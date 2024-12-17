Bride kills husband four days after marriage over love for cousin

In a shocking incident, a bride in India’s Gujarat state orchestrated the murder of her husband just four days after their wedding with the help of her cousin.

According to Indian media reports, the incident occurred in Gandhinagar, where the discovery of the groom’s lifeless body sparked widespread outrage and grief. The victim, Bhavik, was allegedly abducted and killed at the behest of his wife, Payal, who was in love with her cousin, Kalpesh.

During police investigations, startling revelations came to light. Authorities arrested three individuals involved in the crime, including Payal and Kalpesh. The accused confessed that Bhavik was kidnapped while he was on his way to pick up his wife from her parents’ home. The kidnappers then strangled him to death.

The victim’s father-in-law raised the alarm when Bhavik failed to arrive at their house after a considerable delay. Upon inquiry, Payal’s family claimed ignorance, prompting further investigation.

Under police interrogation, Payal admitted to her crime, revealing that she and her cousin Kalpesh had planned the murder because she wanted to be with him instead of her husband.

The authorities have since taken Payal and Kalpesh into custody, and further investigations are underway to uncover additional details surrounding the gruesome act.

The tragic incident has left the local community in shock, highlighting a chilling case of betrayal and premeditated murder.