Fazl warns government of street protests over Madrasa Bill dispute

ISLAMABAD – JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that the government itself is the biggest obstacle in the registration of madrasas. He warned that if changes are made to the agreed points in the Madrasa Bill, the decision will be taken on the ground, not in the assembly.

Addressing the National Assembly, Maulana Fazlur Rehman expressed reservations about parliamentary representation but acknowledged the house’s responsibilities.

He highlighted past instances of consensus, such as the 26th Constitutional Amendment, where opposition and government benches worked together despite differences.

He elaborated on the history of madrasa regulations, stating that issues arose in 2004, leading to legislation that ensured madrasas avoided extremist content. Agreements in 2010 stipulated that complaints about madrasas would be addressed through affiliated organizations rather than direct interference by authorities. However, subsequent developments, including the 18th Amendment, disrupted these agreements.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman criticised the lack of implementation of agreements allowing madrasas to register, open bank accounts, and issue visas to foreign students. He pointed out that no progress has been made, despite commitments, and accused the government of breaking agreements.

He also condemned the creation of new boards that have no connection to earlier agreements or legislative efforts.

He accused the government of neglecting madrasa autonomy and breaking promises. He emphasised that madrasas remain aligned with Pakistan’s laws and democratic framework and urged the government to avoid actions that disrupt established agreements.

He concluded by warning that any changes to the settled agreements would force the matter out of the assembly and into public confrontation, as religious schools and their supporters would not tolerate further violations of their rights.