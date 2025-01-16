Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Cybersecurity, political instability among top threats for Pakistan, WEF Global Risks Report says

KARACHI – World Economic Forum Global Risks Report 2025 points out cybersecurity and political instability as major threats to South Asian nation, which is struggling amid political polarisation and cybersecurity issues.

The reports said Pakistan is moving toward digitization and is similarly facing high risks of cyberattacks, data breaches, and misinformation, which can undermine national security and economic stability while political instability and divisions may hinder effective governance and policy reforms.

The report highlights a range of risks across various sectors, including economic instability, political unrest, environmental crises, and technological vulnerabilities.

One of key concerns for people is looming threat to economic stability as nation is grappling with inflation, depreciation  of local currency, and increasing national debt, which could undermine investor confidence and slow economic growth. Despite these challenges, the report emphasizes that Pakistan’s history of overcoming past crises provides some hope for resilience.

The report also underscores climate change as a significant threat, with Pakistan already experiencing the devastating effects of floods, heat waves, and water shortages. These issues are impacting food security, infrastructure, and livelihoods across the country. The WEF stresses the need for immediate action to mitigate these climate-related risks.

In a bigger picture, the WEF report highlights increasing geopolitical tensions, economic instability, and environmental disasters. Conflicts in regions such as Ukraine, the Middle East, and Africa are contributing to global uncertainty, while the rapid growth of artificial intelligence and the spread of misinformation present new challenges worldwide.

WEF calls for international cooperation to address these risks and urges Pakistan to focus on stabilizing its economy, tackling climate change, improving cybersecurity, and fostering social unity to ensure a more secure future for the country.

As the country faces multiple challenges, the report suggests that right policies and regional cooperation, the country has potential to overcome these risks and transform them into opportunities for growth and stability.

