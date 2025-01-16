Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Barrister Gohar confirms meeting with COAS Asim Munir

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Barrister Gohar Ali on Thursday confirmed that he held a meeting with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir.

He said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur was also present in the meeting.

Barrister Gohar said they had informed the army chief about their demands.

He stated that all matters and demands of PTI were presented to the army chief, adding that discussions were also held on all matters related to national stability.

The PTI chairman said they received a positive response from the other side. He termed the direct negotiations with the establishment a welcome development, and he hopes that the situation will improve now.

Meanwhile, PTI founder Imran Khan, who is detained in Adiala Jail, also confirmed Barrister Gohar’s meeting the army chief.

When journalist asked Imran Khan about the meeting, he first expressed hesitation and stated that he was unaware of the details.

However, later Imran Khan confirmed Barrister Gohar’s meeting with COAS and said: “The meeting with the army chief is a positive development. If any dialogue has begun, it is a good thing for Pakistan. We wanted negotiations to take place, and this will involve discussions about Pakistan’s stability.”

