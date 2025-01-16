How Atif Aslam played role in Hamza Ali Abbasi’s marriage with Naimal Khawar?

KARACHI – Pakistan’s celebrated singer Atif Aslam has claimed that he played a role in the marriage of renowned actors Hamza Ali Abbasi and Naimal Khawar.

A short video of the trio has gone viral on social media where in the three artists, who are close friends, can be seen dressed in black and in a cheerful mood.

In the video, Atif Aslam revealed that Hamza Ali Abbasi is his “Haji brother” as they performed Hajj together.

He recalled that during Hajj, Hamza did not have his mobile phone, but he had told him that Naimal would send a message.

“When Naimal sent the message, Hamza took my phone and they continued chatting,” Aslam said.

During the Hajj, Hamza and Naimal decided when and where their wedding would take place. Atif further revealed that Hamza had discussed wedding matters with Naimal on his phone.

Laughing at it, Abbasi thanked Atif Aslam for helping him during Hajj.