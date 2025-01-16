Shraddha showcases bold beauty in daring shower photoshoot

MUMBAI – Bollywood divas never shy away from keeping things transparent, especially their bold persona and latest to jump on the bandwagon is actress Shraddha Das who stunned everyone with her new avatar.

The Great Grand Masti star flaunted oomph in a captivating blend of allure as she perfectly accentuated her stunning curves in daring photoshoot.

She donned a skimpy red top and matching bottoms, confidently posing beneath a dramatic shower backdrop. The poses elevated the glamour factor, while the thigh-high cut adds a touch of elegance and edge to her look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha Das (@shraddhadas43)

Meanwhile, fans go bonkers as they shower love on social media, as Sharadda’s sizzling poses and radiant confidence catch the eye making her true fashion icon.