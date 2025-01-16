Matric Class 10 2025 Exams to start from March 4; Check full schedule here

LAHORE – Matric Students in Lahore, and parts of Punjab are looking for dates of final examination with less than two months remaining in the exams.

Amid students’ anticipation, the Punjab Education Department revealed the schedule for annual exams, academic activities and new admission policy for Rawalpindi division.

The new academic year for 2025-26 will start April 1 while Admissions for grades will open on February 3.

Bise Lahore Matric Exams 2025

As per the announcement, Matriculation Exams will start on March 4, 2025, and Class 9 exams will start from March 21, 2025. For Intermediate, exams will start from first week of May.

School Admissions

Phase Admission Classes Phase 1 April 1 to May 31 Classes I and II Phase 2 August 15 to October 31 Additional Admissions

Annual exams for Classes 1-8 will be conducted from March 12-25, with results announced on March 31, 2025. Each class will be allowed new admissions up to 10pc of the total student capacity, limiting the number of new enrollments in government schools.

The announcement aims to streamline better management of student enrollments across both public and private institutions in the region.