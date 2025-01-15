Hamas, Israel agree to Gaza ceasefire after 15 months of clashes

DOHA – Hamas, the Palestinian resistance movement, has approved a ceasefire agreement with Israel brokered by the United States, Qatar, and Egypt to end the Gaza conflict.

According to the Israeli media, both Palestinian and Israeli officials confirmed that Hamas had verbally agreed to halt the conflict and release Israeli captives.

However, Hamas has not formalized its approval in writing. Israeli media reports stated that both parties have agreed on the deal, and an official announcement is expected soon.

A statement from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office noted that no official response from Hamas had been received yet.

Israeli officials revealed that progress was made during Doha negotiations regarding prisoner exchanges. Hamas leaders in Gaza have also reportedly given their consent, with formal signatures expected soon.

Reports indicate that Israeli ministers are preparing for a potential vote on the agreement, though no cabinet meeting has been convened yet.

Earlier, details of the ceasefire emerged following Tuesday’s Doha talks, outlining a three-phase agreement. Hamas will release three Israeli captives on the first day, followed by four more the next week, with a total of 34 Israelis freed.

In return, Israel will release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including 190 who have been in Israeli detention for over 15 years.

Hamas leaders reportedly demanded details on the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza during internal discussions.