Israel, Hamas near historic Ceasefire agreement, with ‘hostages expected to release soon’

JERUSALEM – After 15 months of unprecedented bombing in Gaza, a historic ceasefire deal is finally on cards between Israel and Hamas, as negotiations between two sides for release of hostages.

Palestinian official told international media about development which comes outgoing US President Joe Biden pushed for deal, with Washington, Doha working to conclude the discussions.

On the other side, Israeli official also revealed that talks are in advanced stages, with deal expected within hours, days, or potentially longer. US President Joe Biden held conversations with both Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani to chalk out conditions.

The potential deal includes several key provisions. Palestinian resistance group Hamas is expected to release three hostages on the first day of the agreement, followed by release of more hostages in days to come. In exchange, Tel Aviv will start its troop withdrawal from populated areas in Gaza. The first phase of ceasefire would continue for more than a month, with a gradual return of displaced people to northern Gaza under strict conditions.

Israel agreed to release 1,000 Palestinian prisoners, including around 190 individuals serving sentences of 15 years or more, in return for 34 hostages from Hamas. Negotiations for further phases of the deal are set to begin after the 16th day of the ceasefire.

Reports quoting sources said agreement could be finalized by end of the week. President Joe Biden is also expected to speak with Egyptian President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi as part of the ongoing diplomatic efforts.