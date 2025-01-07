Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Israeli captain and major killed in Hamas Attack, four soldiers injured

Two Israeli officers, a captain and a major, were killed during clashes with Hamas fighters in Gaza, while four soldiers sustained injuries, Israeli media reported.

According to reports, the slain officers were identified as 24-year-old Captain Shekhnaazi and 28-year-old Major Revaah. Both were members of the Nahal Brigade’s 932nd Battalion of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

The IDF confirmed that the fighting resulted in the injuries of four additional soldiers, who were immediately transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment.

The latest casualties bring the total number of Israeli soldiers killed since the launch of the ground operation in Gaza to 397, highlighting the intensity and ongoing nature of the conflict.

Escalating Tensions in the Region

The incident underscores the continued violence in Gaza, as Israeli forces and Hamas militants remain locked in fierce battles.

Meanwhile, in the occupied West Bank, separate attacks have also intensified. Israeli media reported the deaths of three Israelis in a shooting incident targeting a bus, further fueling tensions.

Ceasefire Talks Continue

Despite the violence, international agencies report ongoing negotiations aimed at securing a ceasefire agreement. According to sources, Hamas has expressed willingness to release 34 Israeli hostages as part of a proposed deal, though details remain uncertain.

The situation in Gaza remains highly volatile as both sides continue to suffer losses amid mounting international pressure for de-escalation.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

