FIA Counter Terrorism Wing’s director removed for allegedly raping woman official

ISLAMABAD – A director of Federal Investigation Agency’s (FIA) Counter Terrorism Wing, Islamabad, was removed from his post for allegedly harassing and raping a woman official.

The FIA dg has issued a notification to remove Director Hamayun Sindhu while Director Interpol Sikandar Hayat has been given the additional charge of the wing.

The woman has filed a complaint with the Federal Ombudsman, stating that she was physically assaulted by the director for multiple times.

The victim alleged that Sindhu used to share immoral videos on her WhatsApp number, adding that she was under pressure due to being subordinate.

She revealed that the accused, with the help of his friend, conditionally married her. “He has since divorced me but has never provided me with a copy of the marriage certificate. After the marriage, he continued to subject me to violence multiple times,” she added.

The FIA reported that the accused, Hamayun Sindhu, misused his powers for personal interests, leading to his removal from office.