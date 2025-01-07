Pakistan penalised for slow over-rate in second South Africa Test

DUBAI – Pakistan players have been fined 25 percent of their match fee owing to a slow-over rate from the recently concluded second Test against South Africa in Newlands, Cape Town.

Furthermore, five World Test Championships points have been deducted from the team’s account after they were ruled to be five overs short of the mark with time allowances taken into consideration, ICC said in a press release.

The penalties have been levelled after Pakistan’s 10-wicket defeat against the Proteas in the second Test.

The sanctions are as per Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

The five WTC points were deducted as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, which state that a side is penalised one point for each over short.

The charges were levied by on-field umpires Kumar Dharmasena and Nitin Menon, third umpire Alex Wharf and fourth umpire Stephen Harris while Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referee sanctioned the penalties.

Pakistan captain Shan Masood accepted the same and pleaded guilty to the offence.