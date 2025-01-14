Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Pak forces continue anti-terrorism push, eliminating eight militants in KP IBOs

5 Terrorists Killed Lakki Marwat Ibo Ispr

RAWALPINDI – Security forces in Pakistan eliminated eight militants in two engagements in northwestern region Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, ISPR said.

In a statement, army’s media wing said two separate operations were conducted on January 12-13, 2024, in which security forces successfully neutralized eight militants amid ongoing efforts to crush menace of terrorism.

First intelligence-based operation was launched in Tank District following reports of militant activity. During the operation, security forces engaged the militants at a specific location, resulting in the elimination of six militants. In another encounter in the Tirah Valley, Khyber District, security forces neutralized two additional militants.

The operations are part of ongoing sanitization efforts aimed at clearing the region of any remaining militants. Pakistan’s security forces remain determined to eliminate terrorism and ensure peace in the region.

Several terror outfits including Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan TTP continue to infiltrate Pakistan through Afghanistan, amid tensions between two sides.

27 terrorists killed in Balochistan operation: ISPR

 

